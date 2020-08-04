Taylor Swift’s New Single Debuts At Number 1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Musician Taylor Swift’s newest single debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The single followed Swift’s album “Folklore” which also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The feat makes Swift the first artist to have a single debut at number one on the Hot 100 chart at the same time the album was number one on the Billboard 200, according to a report published Monday by Billboard.

.@taylorswift13’s “Cardigan” debuts at No. 1 on the #Hot100, making her the first artist ever to debut at No. 1 on both the #Hot100 and #Billboard200 in the same week. ???? https://t.co/2KSOCP8as1 — billboard (@billboard) August 3, 2020

“Cardigan” was released on July 24 as the first single on Swift’s new album. Two other songs from “Folklore” also made it into the top ten of the Hot 100. “The 1” came in at number four while “Exile” featuring Bon Iver came in at number six. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Named As Billboard’s Woman Of The Decade)

“Folklore” is Swift’s seventh studio album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Cardigan” was streamed 34 million times and 71,000 downloads sold in the week ending July 30, according to Billboard.

These numbers from Swift are phenomenal, but it’s not like we didn’t think this was going to happen. “Folklore” is an amazing album. I’m still not convinced it’s better than “Lover,” which she just released in August of 2019, but it’s growing on me more.

Not only did Swift release an entire album on July 24, she also released the music video for “Cardigan” on YouTube. The video had almost 44.5 million plays at the time this article was published.

Is there anything Swift can’t do?