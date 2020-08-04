Trump Says 2020 Election Results Could Be Delayed ‘2 Months’

President Donald Trump fears election results could be delayed as long as two months past the 2020 November election, he said in an exclusive interview with Axios released Monday on HBO.

The comment came after Axios reporter Jonathan Swan brought up Trump’s repeated statements that he may not accept the results of the 2020 election. Trump cited various instances where universal mail-in ballots were sent out to deceased people or even pets, while Swan referenced the method’s traditionally low rate of fraud. (RELATED: AG Bill Barr Says He Is Not ‘Aware Of’ Any Way Trump Can Challenge Clear Result Of 2020 Election)

“There is no way you can go through a mail-in vote without massive cheating,” Trump said. “This election won’t be decided on the evening November 3rd. This election could be decided two months later.”

“What’s wrong with that?” Swan asked. “What’s wrong with the proper mail-in count?”

The moment comes after Trump suggested delaying the election in a tweet last week, citing the same potential issues of mail-in voting. He later walked back that statement, however, arguing he didn’t want a date change but did fear results could be severely delayed.

“I don’t wanna delay. I wanna have the election, but I also don’t want to have to wait for three months and then find out the ballots are all missing and the election doesn’t mean anything,” Trump said. “That’s what’s going to happen…that’s common sense.”

“Do I want a date change? No,” he added. (RELATED: As Pence Campaigns In Pennsylvania For The Third Time In Two Months, Another Poll Shows Trump Down In The State)

Trump pointed to several news reports in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post highlighting problems with mail-in ballots over the past few months.