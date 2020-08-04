Washington State Football Coach Nick Rolovich Says Kassidy Woods Opted Out Only For Health Reasons

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has released a statement about Kassidy Woods.

It was reported that Woods might have been “released” from the Cougars because he shared the “WeAreUnited” message, which threatens to boycott the PAC-12 football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’ve spoken to Kassidy Woods on the phone about his decision to opt out. #WSU coach Nick Rolovich said, according to Woods, (paraphrased) “There’s one way we’ll handle it if it’s COVID-related, then there’s one way we’re going to handle it if it’s joining this group.” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 3, 2020

Am told multiple other #WSU players who shared the “#WeAreUnited” graphics have been released from the team, as well. https://t.co/OA0Hg3aroo — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 2, 2020

I just got off the phone with John Woods, the father of #WSU WR Kassidy Woods, who says Kassidy was told to clean out his locker tomorrow. Woods is technically still on scholarship, but was “released” from the team yesterday, his father says. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 2, 2020

However, head coach Nick Rolovich says that’s not the case. In a statement released late Monday night, the head coach of the Cougars said Woods opted out solely because of health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, and that the decision came before the “WeAreUnited” message was released.

He did seem to confirm that he discussed a potential boycott and said, “I regret that my words cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition.” Rolovich allegedly said opting out for the boycott would be “different” than coronavirus, according to 247Sports.

According to ESPN, WSU athletic director Pat Chun said he also was told by Woods that the opt out was coming because of health concerns. You can read the statement from Rolovich below.

Statement from Washington State coach Nick Rolovich. pic.twitter.com/fBTpQdLfJp — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 4, 2020

This situation at Washington State seems like such a mess. There are reports that players got booted for threatening to boycott and the school is holding firm that it was health related.

Pete Thamel reported that players opting out aren’t allowed near the team, which makes a hell of a lot of sense.

If you’re not going to be monitored, then you can’t be coming and going as you please.

The situation at Washington State boils down to this: Players who’ve requested to opt out of the season can’t take part in any team activities. You can’t choose to opt out for health and safety reasons and still lift, practice and be in locker room/weight room. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 2, 2020

Players’ scholarships at WSU will be honored and they’ll remain on the roster. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 2, 2020

Honestly, a line in the sand needs to be drawn. You’re either playing this college football season or you’re not. If you’re not playing for health reasons, then you can remain on scholarship and return in 2021.

If you’re not playing the season because of a boycott threat, then you should absolutely lose your spot. You have a right to boycott and coaches have a right to replace you.

Overall, this entire situation is just a mess. Woods isn’t playing, he gets to remain on scholarship and it’s just time to move forward.