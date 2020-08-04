Editorial

Washington State Football Coach Nick Rolovich Says Kassidy Woods Opted Out Only For Health Reasons

Mountain West Championship - Hawaii v Boise State

(Loren Orr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has released a statement about Kassidy Woods.

It was reported that Woods might have been “released” from the Cougars because he shared the “WeAreUnited” message, which threatens to boycott the PAC-12 football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, head coach Nick Rolovich says that’s not the case. In a statement released late Monday night, the head coach of the Cougars said Woods opted out solely because of health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, and that the decision came before the “WeAreUnited” message was released.

He did seem to confirm that he discussed a potential boycott and said, “I regret that my words cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition.” Rolovich allegedly said opting out for the boycott would be “different” than coronavirus, according to 247Sports.

According to ESPN, WSU athletic director Pat Chun said he also was told by Woods that the opt out was coming because of health concerns. You can read the statement from Rolovich below.

This situation at Washington State seems like such a mess. There are reports that players got booted for threatening to boycott and the school is holding firm that it was health related.

Pete Thamel reported that players opting out aren’t allowed near the team, which makes a hell of a lot of sense.

If you’re not going to be monitored, then you can’t be coming and going as you please.

Honestly, a line in the sand needs to be drawn. You’re either playing this college football season or you’re not. If you’re not playing for health reasons, then you can remain on scholarship and return in 2021.

If you’re not playing the season because of a boycott threat, then you should absolutely lose your spot. You have a right to boycott and coaches have a right to replace you.

Overall, this entire situation is just a mess. Woods isn’t playing, he gets to remain on scholarship and it’s just time to move forward.