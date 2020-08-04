Watch Sarah Paulson In The Trailer For The New Netflix Series ‘Ratched’

Sarah Paulson’s new Netflix series “Ratched” looks incredible.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s media site, is as follows:

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Judging from the trailer, fans are going to be in for a very dark and trippy time with “Ratched.” Watch the unsettling preview below.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about the backstory here, but Netflix says it originates from Ken Kesey’s novel “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.”

While I don’t know anything about that, I do know two things. First, Paulson is an elite acting talent. There’s no question about that at all.

She’s an absolute superstar, and you’re simply kidding yourself if you think differently.

Two, Ryan Murphy is also a generational talent when it comes to the content game. We’re talking about the guy behind “American Horror Story.”

The dude knows how to scare the living hell out of people, and he’s been doing it for years with “AHS.”

Now he’s making a series about a whacked-out and evil nurse. Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this one.

If it’s even 20% as good as a solid season of “AHS,” then it’ll 100% be worth watching.

Keep checking back for more updates on “Ratched” as we have them. It comes out Sept. 18, and this one might be required viewing.