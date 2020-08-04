See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 8, ‘I Killed A Man Today’

Photos from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode “I Killed a Man Today” have been released by the Paramount Network.

The eighth episode of season three airs this Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and things are getting amped up as we near the end of this run. (REVIEW: Another Bombshell Revelation Drops About Jamie In The Latest ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘The Beating’)

Do the photos from “I Killed a Man Today” provide a ton of clues? Unfortunately, not really. Usually, the pictures provide a lot of insight.

This time, there isn’t much to go on. Jimmy is with Mia, Beth talks to John, Rip and Lloyd are together and then there’s a photo of Monica looking concerned. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

You can take a look at them all below.

While the photos might not provide a ton of clues, I think it’s safe to say the title provides a major hint of things to come.

The episode is literally titled “I Killed a Man Today.” That’s about as blunt as it gets when it comes to indicating somebody is going to die.

Now, we saw Kayce kill somebody in “The Beating.” Does the title refer to that death or is somebody else going to get killed?

I don’t know, but I’m excited to find out!

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for “I Killed a Man Today.” The title alone has me pumped to see what’s on the horizon.

As we all know, “Yellowstone” is at its best when bodies are hitting the floor!