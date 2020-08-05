247Sports Predicts That Wisconsin Will Open The Football Season Ranked 10th

247Sports expects the Wisconsin Badgers to be a top-10 football team this season.

The popular sports publication recently released its projections for the AP Top 25 to open the year, and the Badgers were 10th. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakia????????‍♂️ (@kiki_watson) on Jul 5, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

Being ranked 10th would kind of be my bare minimum standard. Anything lower than that, and I’d view it as disrespectful to Paul Chryst, the program and the fans.

No matter what the haters and losers might want to think, the Badgers are going to be loaded in 2020. We’re going to be a stacked squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakia????????‍♂️ (@kiki_watson) on Aug 31, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

Our defense is loaded, we always reload at running back, I love our receiving corps and we have great depth at quarterback.

Anyone who thinks Wisconsin isn’t going to ball out this season just doesn’t know what the hell they’re talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 24, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

In the B1G, it’s all about Ohio State and Wisconsin. I’ll take my guys against anyone else whenever they want to play.

I’m incredibly excited for the season ahead, and I truly believe there are huge things on the horizon. Now, it’s time to get to work.

We have a ton of football games to win this year.