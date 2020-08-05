Auburn Loses $5 Million Over Canceled North Carolina Football Game

The Auburn Tigers lost a staggering amount of money when their football game against North Carolina was canceled.

The Tigers were slated to play the Tar Heels for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, but the SEC canceled all non-conference games during the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020

That decision cost Auburn a lot of money. According to the Ledger-Enquirer, the canceled game would have guaranteed the Tigers at least $5 million.

UNC would have made at least $3 million.

That sure is a hell of a lot of money to lose over a single canceled game. It’s just another day in the world of sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

At this point, we should all be used to cancelations and things changing all the time during the pandemic.

It’s really unfortunate that this game isn’t happening because it was shaping up to be a great one. UNC is in for their best year in a long time, and Bo Nix is a great young quarterback for Auburn.

It was going to be Sam Howell against Nix in a showdown between the SEC and ACC. Thanks to coronavirus, it’s not happening.

It’s really a damn shame we won’t get to see the Tigers play the Tar Heels, and there’s no other way to put it.