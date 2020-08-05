Colorado Plans On Having Fans At Home Games During The 2020 Football Season

The Colorado Buffaloes intend on having fans at home games during the 2020 season.

According to Henry Chisholm, fans were informed Wednesday morning that the program is “planning to welcome fans” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Masks are expected to be required and there could be big changes to tailgating.

Buffs season ticket holders received an email this a.m. that said CU is “planning to welcome fans” to football games. – Masks are expected to be required for the whole game

– Seating will be limited

– Tailgating will be altered or removed

– Concessions will be socially distanced — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) August 5, 2020

Two things on this email to fans. First and foremost, I appreciate the fact that Buffalo is trying to get fans into the stands, but I’m not believing it until I see it.

It’s that simple. At this point, I have no reason to believe at all that there’ll be fans at games during the 2020 slate.

Who honestly thinks there will be?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado Football (@cubuffsfootball) on Jul 27, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

Secondly, how the hell can you have fans in the stadium but tailgating might not be allowed? That doesn’t make sense at all.

That doesn’t make sense one bit. If fans can be in the stands, then they damn sure can be in the parking lot drinking a few beers.

The idea that they’re safe in the stadium, but not under a tent at their care is next level stupid.

I hope like hell Colorado does have fans, and I hope they’re allowed to do some tailgating. However, I’m not buying it until I see it with my own eyes.