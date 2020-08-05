Condoleezza Rice Warns The ‘Problem Of The Left’ Is Assuming How Black People Should Think

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said in a Tuesday interview that the “problem of the left” is that it assumes how black people should think.

Rice spoke with The New York Times’s Peter Baker during an Aspen Security Forum interview in which the former secretary of state said she does not believe the U.S. will ever become truly colorblind. She said she hopes Americans will stop making assumptions about one another based on race.

“I don’t really care if we’re colorblind, but I would like to get to the place that when you see somebody who is black, you don’t have preconceived notions of what they’re capable of, who they are — by the way, what they think, which is I think a problem of the left,” Rice told Baker.

“Is there systemic racism?” Asks @peterbakernyt. Yes, @CondoleezzaRice responds, but we have to break it down into more detail. Listen to her full answer and tune in LIVE: https://t.co/BPJS3x933w #AspenSecurity pic.twitter.com/wLCRpfnMQK — Aspen Security Forum (@AspenSecurity) August 4, 2020

“You look at somebody who’s black and you think you know what they think, or you at least think you know what they ought to think,” she added. (RELATED: Biden To Black People: If You Vote For Trump, ‘You Ain’t Black’)

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden told Charlamagne Tha God during a May interview, “I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Rice said Tuesday: “I am not one who believes you can just sort of ‘take on systemic racism,’ I don’t even know how to start.”

“I do think you can take on the impact of an educational system for minority kids that leaves most of them behind,” she continued. “I think you can take that on. But people might not like my answer. My answer is: Let’s do school choice in a big way.”

