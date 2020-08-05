Former DJ On ‘The Ellen Show’ Tony Okungbowa Confirms Workplace ‘Toxicity’

A former DJ on “The Ellen Show” has come forward and said he confirms the “toxicity” of the on-set environment.

Tony Okungbowa shared his experience Tuesday on his Instagram. Okungbowa claimed he was on set from 2003-2006 and again from 2007-2013.

“Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times,” Okungbowa said in his statement. “I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there.”

“I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013,” he said. “While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.” (RELATED: ‘The Ellen Show’ Sees Lowest Ratings Amid Reports Of Toxic Workplace, Sexual Misconduct)

His statement comes after WarnerMedia opened an investigation into the show after multiple former employees and one current employee accused the production team of fostering a hostile work environment in an article published by Buzzfeed News.

Buzzfeed published another article where employees accused executive producers of sexual misconduct.

In addition to these allegations, actor Brad Garrett recently said that host Ellen DeGeneres does treat people “horribly.“