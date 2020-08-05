Michigan Congressional Nominee Jon Hoadley Used ‘Breeder’ To Refer To Straight Women In Deleted Blog Posts

A Michigan state representative who secured the Democratic party’s nomination in the state’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday used the word “breeder” in reference to straight women and referred to sexual partners as victims in posts on a now-deleted blog he contributed to from 2004 to 2007.

Michigan State Rep. Jon Hoadley narrowly won Tuesday’s Democratic primary to take on 17-term Republican Rep. Fred Upton. Hoadley stands to be Michigan’s first openly gay member of Congress if elected, and he’s been endorsed by California Sen. Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which in July added his campaign to its “Red to Blue” program.

“Jen, Liz, and I made it to the straight bars. Glad I went…but my straight fix has been satisfied for a while. I’m not going to lie: breeder=weird/bad dancers. Disagree if you want—you’re just deluding yourself,” Hoadley wrote in a June 2005 post to his now-deleted LiveJournal blog.

Later in the post, Hoadley said he received a “massage from the Korean womyn [sic] down the street (no happy ending).”

The LiveJournal blog was deleted in July shortly before Hoadley’s primary victory, according to the New York Post, which first reported the blog.

We have some GREAT news! The @dccc has added our campaign to their Red to Blue program! Will you chip in $6, $10, or $20 to keep us going strong through November? Donate here ➡️ https://t.co/XPDj6FI2ae Democrats adding MI6 to ‘Red to Blue’ campaignhttps://t.co/kXw58nuJzE pic.twitter.com/h53PhNn3Uc — Jon Hoadley (@jonhoadley) July 31, 2020

In another post that same month formatted like a poem, Hoadley wrote that he had “bulging pecs and huge arms” after going to the gym. “Now the boys want to buy me drinks. I let them think they’re getting lucky, get their turn but now I’m the match ready to release my burn.”

“I turn to my little black book that’s commonly called a cell phone,” Hoadley wrote. “My fingers walk as I talk to the latest victim of my sexual conquest.”

Hoadley prefaced the poem by writing, “sometimes fiction is the best way to tell truth–so don’t go getting any ideas about me.”

Hoadley also wrote about drug use in a post to the blog in May 2005 that stated, “Tonight I went to an event at a leather bar. By myself. To learn about crystal meth.”

“Don’t do meth,” the post continued. “In fact, don’t do drugs (and then have unprotected sex) ::shudders::”

Hoadley’s campaign acknowledged that he had authored the blog posts in a statement to the New York Post.

“Because of 150,000 deaths from COVID and a collapsing economy, Congressman Fred Upton’s chances of getting reelected are drowning so quickly that the Republicans have mistaken bad college poetry for a life preserver,” a spokeswoman for Hoadley’s campaign said.

Hoadley’s campaign did not return a request for additional comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.