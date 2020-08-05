Justin Fields Doesn’t Care When Ohio State Plays Michigan, Says OSU Will ‘Beat The Brakes Off’ Of The Wolverines

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields doesn’t care when the Buckeyes play Michigan.

There’s been some chatter about potentially moving up the historic rivalry game during the coronavirus pandemic. Fields doesn’t care when it happens as long as OSU rolls the Wolverines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Dan Hope, he said, “To be honest, I don’t really care when we play the team up north. I just want to play them.”

He added that OSU will “beat the brakes off” of Michigan.

I love this kind of energy. The season is less than a month away, games are getting ready to roll and Justin Fields is out here taking headshots at Michigan.

There’s nothing better than some great trash talking in the world of college football, and Fields is firing shots in early August.

The bad news for Michigan fans is that Fields is almost certainly going to “beat the brakes off” of the Wolverines.

Ohio State is loaded with NFL players and has a top-two quarterback. What does Michigan have that can compete with that? I’m struggling to find an answer.

Jim Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State, and that’s not changing in 2020. In fact, we’re likely geared up for another massacre.

Nothing will warm my soul the way watching fans of the Wolverines get disappointed does!