Report: Kim Kardashian And Kanye Board Plane With Family For Island ‘Fortress’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly boarded a plane recently with their family for an island “fortress” that’s practically paparazzi proof.

Sources close to the 39-year-old reality star and West told TMZ in a piece published Wednesday that their family took a private jet to a tropical island outside the country. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Tropical Island Fortress to Avoid Paparazzi https://t.co/Rf98ypGFR4 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 5, 2020

Those sources shared that the reality star’s family is staying in a place described as a “fortress” because the estate is so remote that it’s “virtually impossible” for trespassers to get close and get photos. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

The piece noted that there has been no word on how the vacation is going amid earlier reports that the couple’s marriage is in trouble and this could reportedly be a “final test.”

It all comes following reports the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star reportedly flew to Wyoming last week to be with West. The outlet reported that the reunion was tearful and tense.

Sources explained that the island getaway will not be a quick trip.

As previously reported, the 43-year-old rapper recently posted then deleted a tweet about how he was trying to divorce Kim, per Page Six.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,'” West tweeted, in the since-deleted post.

Kim later broke her silence and addressed her husbands “bi-polar disorder,” per Page Six.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she added. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“She [Kim] is staying focused on helping him and his health right now,” a source close to the reality star shared with the outlet at the time. “There’s no conversation about divorce.”