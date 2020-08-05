Live-Action ‘Mulan’ To Finally Be Released On Disney+

Disney’s newest addition to its live-action collection will be released on Disney+ due to coronavirus.

The date of release for “Mulan” in movie theaters has been moved back multiple times due to coronavirus, but the movie will finally make it to the screen, according to a report published by ComicBook.com. The screen this time will be in your living room.

Disney confirmed during an investor call that “Mulan” will be released on Sept. 4 through Disney+’s new premium access streaming service, ComicBook.com reported.

Users who want to stream the movie will pay $29.99. CEO Bob Chapek claimed “Mulan” will also stream in select theaters. It is unclear which theaters or what regions the movie will be shown in.

“Mulan” was first set to be released in March. The Hollywood premiere occurred on March 9.

Coronavirus seriously derailed the launch of this movie, however, which had a budget of $200 million. (RELATED: #BoycottMulan Trending After Lead Actress Shows Support For Hong Kong Police)

Chapek has claimed Disney+ now has 60 million paid subscribers, and also believes non-subscribers will come to the streaming service to watch the film.

This could be a good move for Disney. They should start releasing movies like this all the time. I know a lot of people enjoy going to the theaters, but some people like to be able to pause the movie when they want to go to the bathroom.