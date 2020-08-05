LA Mayor Authorizes City To Shut Off Utilities Of Houses And Businesses That Hold Gatherings

Demcoratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he will authorize the city to shut off the water and electricity of homes and businesses that hold large gatherings, numerous sources reported Wednesday.

Beginning Friday night, if Los Angeles Police Department officers verify that a large gathering is taking place at a property and there’s evidence that the venue has previously hosted such a gathering during the pandemic, the department will request the city shut off water and power within 48 hours, the LA Times reported.

BREAKING: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announces he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings. It will begin Friday night, and LAPD will respond, then contact DWP to cut it off @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 6, 2020

The proposal comes days after a roughly 200-person party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood in Los Angeles, where a shooting that left one woman dead and two others hospitalized took place, according to CBS. Police said the killing was gang-related.

Police were dispatched to the party after neighbors complained about the size of the gathering, but didn’t break up the party despite the number of people surpassing the gathering size of coronavirus health orders.

#BREAKING: LAPD is responding to a large party taking place at a Beverly Crest mansion https://t.co/KlGCwYdSaN pic.twitter.com/YA8sy25w0k — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 4, 2020

“The consequences of these large parties ripple far beyond just those parties,” Garcetti said according to the LA Times. “They ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread.” (RELATED: Parents Sue California Governor For Refusing To Open Schools)

Los Angeles prohibits individual and family gatherings or parties of any size while health orders are in effect, according to the county’s website.

City Councilman David Ryu introduced a motion earlier Wednesday to increase penalties for property owners who held large gatherings while coronavirus health orders were in effect.

“Whether it takes shutting off utilities or revoking their permits, we must do what it takes to shut these party houses down,” he said according to CBS.