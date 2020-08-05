Man Appears To Throw A Hand Sanitizer Bottle At Lyft Driver In Bizarre Video

One man didn’t have a fun Lyft experience in a video making the rounds online.

In a video posted to YouTube by “name,” a passenger appears to get into a Lyft, and is immediately told to get out by the driver. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

How did the verbal altercation end? With the passenger appearing to throw a bottle of hand sanitizer at the driver, according to TMZ. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

TMZ reported that the incident took place outside of the Denver Airport. You can watch the bizarre situation unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Honestly, there are no heroes in this video. There are just annoying people. Obviously, the passenger is a clown. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When you’re told to get out of a car, you just get out. You don’t start arguing. You just leave and order a different car. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It’s not that hard.

At the same time, that driver was a bit of a clown as well. He kicked a guy out for saying he was on the wrong side?

Yeah, that seems a bit extreme. Why escalate like that? Doesn’t make much sense at all, and certainly didn’t help cool down the situation.

All the way around, everyone involved in this altercation seems like they could have handled it better. Instead, everyone chose to escalate the situation in the Lyft. Not smart, folks. Not smart at all.

H/T: Barstool Sports