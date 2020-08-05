Maryland And Wisconsin Don’t Plan On Having Fans At Home Football Games

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins don’t plan on having fans at games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big 10 announced the conference football schedule for fans Wednesday, and teams in the league will play 10 conference games. However, it’s not all good news. Teams are now formally letting fans know they aren’t allowed at games this season during the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

In a message sent to fans Wednesday, Alvarez stated that the Badgers “will not be able to provide” season tickets this season.

Alvarez added that it “will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall.” The Badgers also might lose between $60 million to $100 million.

We face a critical financial challenge, but remain committed to our mission of achieving long-term excellence To emerge stronger than ever, we’re calling our fellow Badgers who have helped build this extraordinary legacy “The Badger Legacy Campaign” ???? https://t.co/0DUhQyIj7V pic.twitter.com/AePVOXtSY0 — Wisconsin Badgers ???? (@UWBadgers) August 5, 2020

According to Brett McMurphy, Maryland is in the same position and told fans that they are “preparing to begin the season with no fans in attendance. As such, there will be no football season tickets for the 2020 season.”

Maryland says it is “preparing to begin the season with no fans in attendance. As such, there will be no football season tickets for the 2020 season.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 5, 2020

Honestly, outside of the projected revenue shortfalls, I don’t even care that fans can’t go to games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Would I have liked fans to be at games in the fall? Of course. College football is meant to be played in front of tens of thousands of drunk, passionate and fired up fans.

???? 2020 SCHEDULE RELEASE ???? Plan accordingly, @B1GFootball fans. The 10-game regular season looks like this: pic.twitter.com/nlh7ET4FOv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 5, 2020

However, I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’ve all been mentally preparing for months for fans to not be allowed at games.

Now, it’s just getting formalized. As long as the games are on TV, then fans will be happy. That much I can promise you.

So, we’ll be cracking cold beers at home during the 2020 season. I can dig it during the pandemic, and we’ll get back at it in 2021.