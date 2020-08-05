McKenzie Milton Is Back To Being In ‘Great Health’ After Horrific Leg Injury

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is apparently back to being fully healthy.

According to 247Sports, Milton’s mother posted on her private Twitter account that the electric dual-threat QB is “all the way back to great health” after his latest medical examination. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“His evaluation went very well. He will start a new phase of recovery. All I can say is, God, is good,” she further wrote. It’s not yet known when Milton will return to full football activities.

Milton also posted on Instagram late Tuesday thanking the doctor who helped him get to the point of being able to return.

It’s truly incredible that Milton is in a place where he can play football again. He suffered a horrific leg injury back in 2018, and it looked like there was a real chance he might never play again.

Now, he’s apparently ready to roll again for the UCF Knights.

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018

I really hope like hell we get to see Milton back on a football field playing some ball again. He’s an incredibly electric and talented quarterback.

He famously led the upset over Auburn in the Peach Bowl during UCF’s undefeated season. There’s no question at all that Milton is a star quarterback.

Now, he’s apparently good to go again for the Knights. It’s going to be an awesome day if we get to watch him put on the pads and play again for UCF.