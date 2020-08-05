Michael Cohen Asks Permission To Work For A Super PAC While On House Arrest

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Trump, has asked a federal judge permission to work for a political action committee and make media appearances while he continues serving his prison sentence on home confinement.

“Mr. Cohen has an employment offer from a political action committee to provide consulting services and media appearances,” Cohen’s attorney, E. Danya Perry, wrote on Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

“Second, as the Court is also well aware, Mr. Cohen plans to publish a book in advance of the 2020 presidential election. In order to meet this timetable, it is necessary for Mr. Cohen to engage in discussions with his editor and publisher as quickly as possible,” Perry also wrote.

Cohen was released on furlough from a minimum-security prison in Otisville, New York on May 21 due to concerns about coronavirus at the facility. He is serving out a three-year sentence on charges of bank fraud, money laundering, false statements to Congress, and making illegal campaign contributions. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Spotted Eating At Manhattan Restaurant While On House Arrest)

Cohen pleaded guilty in both the special counsel’s investigation and in a probe conducted by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.

Cohen has cooperated with congressional Democrats, the special counsel’s office and New York prosecutors in their investigations of Trump. He has become a staunch critic of the former real estate mogul since he began cooperating with investigators in July 2018.

Cohen was sent back to jail last month after he refused to sign an agreement to discontinue his work on a book he plans to release in September. Cohen was spotted the same week eating with his wife and friends at a French restaurant near his apartment in Manhattan.

Hellerstein reversed the decision to revoke Cohen’s furlough, asserting that the Justice Department infringed on Cohen’s First Amendment rights.

Perry, the Cohen lawyer, did not respond to a request for additional detail about Cohen’s employment offer.

