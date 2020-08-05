Michigan State Resumes Football Workouts

Michigan State has returned to the football field.

According to Chris Solari, the Spartans resumed football workouts Wednesday after some issues with coronavirus.

The team was quarantined in late July because of positive coronavirus tests.

MSU football resumed team workouts today per a program spokesman. Spartans were under a 14-day quarantine from July 22 to Tuesday. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) August 5, 2020

Not a moment too soon for the Spartans to get back on the gridiron and working out! The Big 10 announced the conference’s schedule Wednesday.

Games are slated to start the weekend of September 5, which means time is winding down for teams to prepare for battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Aug 4, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

If Michigan State had to take much more time to prepare, then there’s little chance that they’d be ready to roll opening weekend against Minnesota.

Given how Mel Tucker is in his first year with the Spartans and coronavirus has screwed up workouts, MSU has no time to waste when it comes to preparing.

View this post on Instagram ???? 2020 Schedule Release ???? #GoGreen #Relentless A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Aug 5, 2020 at 5:59am PDT

Luckily for the players and fans, Michigan State is back on the field. Now, it’s time to get to work.