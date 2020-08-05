Miley Cyrus Teases New Song With Clip And Throwback Video

Miley Cyrus got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she shared a snippet of her new song titled, “Midnight Sky” on Instagram.

The 27-year-old pop singer posted the teaser video on her social media account that just showed a bunch of disco balls spinning around with the song playing in the background. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

She captioned the post simply, “Midnight Sky (Teaser).” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Check it out!

A short time before that, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker captioned another post, “MIDNIGHT SKY – teaser available on Instagram Reels.”

It all comes after the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer posted a message that read, “Meet Miley Cyrus….. again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime.” The post included a throwback clip from her music video for her 2008 single “Start All Over,” which was featured on her album “Breakout,” per Billboard magazine.

The lyrics to that song read, “I’m gonna start all over/ Out of the fire and into the fire again/ You make me want to forget and/ Start all over/ Here it comes straight out of my mind or worse/ Another chance to get burned and/ Start all over/ I’m gonna start all over.”

In another post she teased the new song from her upcoming album titled, “She Is Miley Cyrus” as she sang the lyrics that read, “It’s been a long night and the mirror is tellin’ me to go home/ But it’s been a long time since I’ve felt this good on my own/ Nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more.”

As previously reported, Miley and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth split last year after being married for less than a year following nearly a decade of dating off and on.