The NBA Has 0 Players With Coronavirus In The Bubble At Disney

The NBA has continued to do an incredible job handling the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Wednesday tweet from Shams Charania, the league is still completely clean of coronavirus since the latest round of testing was announced in late July. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA is playing games at a secure bubble in Orlando at Disney, and there have been no issues so far as games have started back up.

No NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus out of 343 tested at Orlando campus since last results were announced July 29. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 5, 2020

It’s truly incredible how great of a job the NBA has done with handling coronavirus. They have 22 teams in a bubble at Disney, and there aren’t issues.

Stop and think about how many people are down there, and the league isn’t having any trouble at all keeping things together.

Meanwhile, the MLB has problems all over the place because they didn’t choose to have a bubble system. Things are out of control.

The Marlins and Cardinals have both had gigantic issues with players testing positive for the virus, games have been canceled and things don’t look like they’re getting better anytime soon.

The MLB could have learned a thing or two from the NBA, and that’s not something I’m sure I ever thought I would say.