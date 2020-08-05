NBC News Reportedly Laying Off Staff Due To COVID-19

NBC News will reportedly be laying off staff due to declining revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six.

The network’s parent company NBCUniversal is planning cuts countrywide, according to Tuesday reports. These cuts include employees at NBC News, sources told Page Six. A little less than 3% of employees at NBC News are reportedly being laid off, the publication added.

These cuts come as NBC News’ “Today” producer Jackie Levin leaves the network. Levin worked at NBC for 26 years and recently accepted a buyout, Page Six reported Tuesday.

“People are being told today — it’s what everyone had feared. This is not an easy time for anyone,” one person reportedly said according to Page Six. (RELATED: NY Post Reportedly Laying Off, Furloughing Staffers Amid Coronavirus)

NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

NBCUniversal cuts will affect less than 10% of all employees, according to a Tuesday report from NBC. NBC Sports is also facing “mass digital and regional layoffs” this week, Globe Sports media columnist Chad Finn tweeted Tuesday.

NBC Sports has been making mass digital and regional layoffs the past two days, and they have hit NBC Sports Boston hard today. Confirming names, but hear in upwards of 20 people, including on-air and behind-the-scenes talent. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) August 4, 2020

NBCUniversal had a 35% decrease in revenue during its second quarter and previously cut pay for some senior employees. A spokesperson for NBCUniversal confirmed the layoffs, adding that it was also because of “company restructuring,” Page Six reported.