Federal Prosecutors Say Alleged Gang Member Went Right Back To Committing Gun Crimes After He Was Released Without Bail

A suspected Brooklyn gang member who was arrested and charged with attempted murder on May 20 was released without bail and allegedly took part in other gun-related crimes, The New York Post reported Wednesday.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Darrius Sutton was initially arrested in relation to a reported shooting in East New York on May 16 where a man was seriously injured, the Post reported. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said the only witness recanted their statement, leading to Sutton’s release.

“At the time of arraignment, the sole eyewitness had recanted so we did not have sufficient evidence to keep the defendant in custody,” a Brooklyn District Attorney spokesman said, the Post reported. “The investigation is continuing and we hope other witnesses come forward.”

Gang member carries out three drive-by shootings after being freed without bail https://t.co/AZt3lL2e4y pic.twitter.com/msLz7dGkwL — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2020

The alleged Bloods gang member reportedly took part in three drive-by shootings between July 13 and 14, totaling six incidents over the past year, according to federal prosecutors, the Post reported. (RELATED: 10 Minutes In Brooklyn: 7 Shot In 3 Different Neighborhoods)

“The defendant’s violent spree over the last year has left at least seven individuals with gunshot wounds,” federal prosecutors said, the Post reported. “That these events did not lead to seven deaths is entirely fortuitous — the videos described above make clear that the defendant shoots to kill.”

A warrant was executed for Sutton’s apartment, and he was arrested and being held in federal custody pending trial, the Post reported. Sutton faces charges for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and up to 10 years in prison.

