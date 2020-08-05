Newt Gingrich: Democrats Are Owned By People ‘Financed By George Soros’

Former House Speaker New Gingrich said Wednesday that America is not in the midst of a “normal election” because the Democratic Party “is owned by the left” and at “war” with traditional American values.

“Well, all of these Democrats are now basically owned by the left. They are not going to pick any fights. They are owned by people who are financed by George Soros,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

He pointed to district attorneys in large American cities whose campaigns have been financed by Soros and who, Gingrich said, exhibit “pro-criminal” tendencies. Gingrich said one result of this mentality is that “we are back to the late 1960s in terms of the rising murder rates and rising crime rates,” adding that much of the mainstream media, or “propaganda machine of the left,” ignores the crisis of urban crime. (RELATED: Poll: 77% Of Americans Concerned About Spike In Urban Crime — Blame Protests And Unemployment)

“Look, I wrote a paper recently suggesting that what we are seeing is a war between two worlds. It’s not a normal presidential election,” the former speaker said, citing Minneapolis as a city that has “surrendered to criminals” because the council voted unanimously to abolish the police force.

“In fact, they just put out a pamphlet for citizens on how to be mugged without endangering yourself because they don’t have a police force that can achieve anything anymore.”

Gingrich called Portland, Seattle and the south side of Chicago “a disaster.” (RELATED: Seattle Councilmember Says She Can’t Figure Out ‘Why Looting Bothers People’ When ‘People Are Dying Every Day’)

Portland remains a tinderbox of protests rioting and in July hit a 30 year high for most murders in one month. Seattle, after having a section of its downtown occupied by anarchists, is reportedly planning to close its county prison.

“But I think the average American is beginning to realize this stuff is dangerous,” Gingrich told Fox. “That’s why by three to one they don’t want to defund the police.”