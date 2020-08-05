Paul Finebaum Says Michigan Playing Ohio State Early Is ‘Good News’ For Jim Harbaugh Because He’ll Lose By Halloween

Paul Finebaum took a brutal shot at Michigan following the Big 10 releasing the conference schedule.

The B1G released the 10 game schedule for the conference Wednesday, and there were some changes during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the most notable ones was that Michigan and Ohio State will now play Oct. 24 instead of in the final game of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Finebaum thinks Michigan fans should like the move.

???? 2020 SCHEDULE RELEASE ???? Plan accordingly, @B1GFootball fans. The 10-game regular season looks like this: pic.twitter.com/nlh7ET4FOv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 5, 2020

“It’s probably good news for Jim Harbaugh. Now, he doesn’t end the season with a loss to Ohio State, he gets it out of the way early before Halloween,” Finebaum explained during an ESPN appearance.

“It’s probably good news for Jim Harbaugh, now he doesn’t end the season with a loss to Ohio State, he gets it out of the way early before Halloween.” —@finebaum on the OSU/Michigan game being bumped up to October ???? pic.twitter.com/jDzyAp5xcy — First Take (@FirstTake) August 5, 2020

You almost have to feel bad for Harbaugh. The man can win 10 games a season, be very competitive and nobody will remember any of it.

All that matters to people is that Michigan ends every season under his reign in Ann Arbor in humiliation.

No matter how good the Wolverines are, Ohio State just always seems to be better. Even at their best under Harbaugh, Michigan has never had much of a hope to beat OSU.

The sad thing is, it’s not even a joke to say this helps Harbaugh. Michigan ends the season against Northwestern, which is a game they will almost certainly win.

That means the regular season won’t end in disappointment, and the conversation going into the bowl season won’t be about getting smoked by the Buckeyes.

There might actually be some positivity.

No matter what, this is why I love college football! The schedule comes out, and immediately we see people come for Harbaugh’s throat. You hate to see it!