Gardner Minshew Says Coronavirus ‘Ran The Other Away’ After Taking ‘One Look’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew had an epic quote after being cleared of coronavirus.

Minshew was placed on the NFL’s coronavirus list this past weekend, but he’s since returned to the active roster after testing negative. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Oct 20, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

Why does the young rookie sensation think he didn’t end up having the virus? Probably because the coronavirus wanted no part of Minshew Mania.

“It took one look at me and ran the other way. That’s probably in its best interest,” Minshew told reporters Tuesday, according to NFL.com.

Gardner Minshew kept it light after he tested negative for COVID-19 ???? (via @ESPNdirocco) pic.twitter.com/CwCvXvZFcX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 4, 2020

Clearly, Minshew is in prime form heading into the 2020 NFL season. The world is panicking during the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s just out here dropping epic lines.

You’re damn right the coronavirus pandemic wants no part of what Gardner Minshew is bringing to the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Aug 30, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

In a fight between a global pandemic and the Jaguars quarterback, you best believe I’m riding with the former Washington State star.

The man just doesn’t know how to lose. He’s a majestic and mustachioed gunslinger who took the league by storm in 2019.

Coronavirus never stood a chance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Sep 24, 2019 at 1:31pm PDT

If Minshew is dropping lines like this in August, then I can’t wait to see what he’s saying once the season starts. I have a feeling we’re in for a very fun time.