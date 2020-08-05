REPORT: SEC Football Practices Will Start August 17

SEC football practices will reportedly start in less than two weeks.

According to Sports Illustrated, football teams in the conference will start practices August 17, and will be able to practice 25 times over the following 40 days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Teams will still be required to follow the NCAA’s 20 hour a week rule during the 40 day window. Games are slated to start September 26 during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s finally starting to feel real, folks. It’s finally starting to feel like college football is right around the corner.

Athletes are back on campus, schedules are getting finalized and now the SEC has a start date for practices.

It’s as real as it’s going to get before it’s officially go time.

There are very few things that get my blood pumping like fall football camps heading into the college season. I read the reports like they’re CIA intel briefs on killing terrorists.

I just can’t get enough of them. I’m addicted to reading fall camp reports. Is that nerdy as all hell? Absolutely.

Do I care one bit? Nope.

We’re almost there! It’s been a long war and a tough war against coronavirus, but we’re only a few days out from training camp! I hope you’re all as excited as I am.