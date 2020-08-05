REPORT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players Are ‘In Awe’ Of Tom Brady

Members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly incredibly impressed with quarterback Tom Brady.

The Bucs acquired Brady this past offseason, and expectations for the franchise shot through the roof the moment he stepped into the building. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he hasn’t disappointed in training camp after getting to work with his new teammates. According to Kevin O’Donnell, members of the Bucs “are in awe” of Brady.

#Bucs Tom Brady warmly welcomes LeSean McCoy to the team. McCoy impressed with Brady’s command in the huddle and his consistent pin-point passes. McCoy said he heard other players whispering “How long do you think he can play?” Bucs are in awe of the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/fxIbbw2v4t — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) August 4, 2020

Yeah, it’d be kind of hard to not be in awe of Tom Brady. He didn’t win six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots by accident.

He did it because he’s the most successful quarterback in NFL history.

Tom Brady brings a level of competitiveness to the field that is rarely seen in sports. He’s not the most physically gifted player, but his drive and mental toughness is on a different level.

He just refuses to break and he continues to push forward at all times. Now, he’s on a new team and the eyes of the football world are upon him.

No matter what happens with Brady and the Bucs this season, there’s no question at all they’ll be a massive storyline in the league in 2020.

I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. We’re in for a very fun time.