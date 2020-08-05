REPORT: UConn Cancels Their Football Season During The Coronavirus Pandemic

UConn has reportedly canceled their football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Huskies canceled the season Wednesday morning. They’re the first FBS program to pull the plug during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UConn cancels football this season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 5, 2020

This is obviously a very bad development. I think we all knew some FBS teams would sit out the season, and now we have our first one.

Hopefully, this doesn’t set off a domino effect. It probably won’t touch the Power Five teams, but you never know when it comes to smaller programs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 2:24pm PST

One small school canceling the season could have ripple effects throughout the sport. You never know what could happen.

UConn wasn’t going to be any good at football anyways, but that’s not the point. They’re still an FBS team, and they’re done during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball) on Mar 8, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

That’s not something we ever want to see in the world of college football. Hopefully, more teams don’t follow UConn’s lead. If they do, then the season is in huge trouble.