‘The Ellen Show’ Sees Lowest Ratings Amid Reports Of Toxic Work Environment, Sexual Misconduct

“The Ellen Show” continued to see a drop in ratings amid reports of a toxic workplace environment and sexual misconduct by executive producers.

The show has hit a new record low in television ratings, according to a report published Tuesday by TheWrap. The reruns reportedly drew a 1.0 Live and Same Day rating from Neilson, TheWrap reported.

The ratings have dropped 9% from the previous week and 29% from the same July week in 2019.

The drop in ratings come as reports have surfaced regarding the behavior of executive producers on set and host Ellen DeGeneres’ behavior. (RELATED: Lea Thompson And David Garrett Back Claims Of Ellen DeGeneres Treating People Horribly)

DeGeneres was first accused of being “cold and distant” by a beauty YouTuber who appeared on her show in January. Next, DeGeneres was accused of keeping her employees in the dark regarding pay and hours amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then, a former security guard for the television host claimed she had been rude during the 2014 Oscars.

In July, Buzzfeed News released an article based on 10 former employees and one current employee’s allegations against the production team.

Buzzfeed also published an article detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against executive producers of the show.

WarnerMedia has opened an investigation into the show.