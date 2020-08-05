This App Helps You Learn A New Language In Just 10 Minutes A Day

No matter the industry, the need for bilingual speakers is constantly growing, and career opportunities increase significantly if you can speak two or more languages, according to flexjobs.com. And considering that you’re spending more evenings and weekends at home these days, there’s no better time to learn a new language or brush up on one that’s become a bit rusty over the years.

While there are lots of different language apps to choose from, not all of them are conducive to quick, easy-to-digest learning. But perhaps that’s because these typical lessons are too generic, and don’t speak to your specific way of absorbing information. That’s why over 100 million people worldwide are turning to Bussuu to become fluent in a new language at their own pace, from the comfort of their own home.

Whether you’re looking to master Spanish, French, Chinese, or Arabic, Bussuu puts over 1,000 state-of-the-art language lessons right at your fingertips. But what sets Busuu apart from other language learning apps out there is the fact that all its content was created by expert linguists and enhanced with machine learning technology, providing you with personalized study plans and speech recognition to make your experience as personal as possible. And the best part? Lessons are as short as ten minutes long, making them incredibly easy to fit into your schedule.

Named “App of the Year” by the Apple App store and “Editors’ Choice” by Google Play, Busuu continues to change the language-learning game around the world. That’s because, in addition to learning basic grammar and vocabulary to one of the app’s 12 available languages, you’ll also have the opportunity to practice your skills with real native speakers worldwide. And with a Busuu’s Premium Plus subscription, you’ll receive advanced grammar lessons, have access to offline lessons and content, and will earn the McGraw-Hill Education certification, perfect for resumés and more.

Normally, a Premium Plus subscription to Busuu Language Learning costs $180 bucks, but for a limited time, you can get one good for two years at just $89.99!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.