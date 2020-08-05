Patriotic Capitalism! This US Company Takes The Fight To TikTok

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik during an episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON” to discuss a new video platform attempting to topple TikTok from its seat at the top.

While both Triller and TikTok are video platforms, the apps do have some pretty big differences. Triller was created in 2015 and is heavily focused on music while TikTok doesn’t seem to have a specific genre.

The two apps also use artificial intelligence, but in different ways. Triller uses AI to edit together the best takes of video footage the user submitted, while TikTok uses artificial intelligence to put together a page of videos based on the users interests and videos liked on the app.

TikTok reportedly has 800 million active users, according to Business of Apps. Meanwhile, Triller reportedly brings in 64 million active users per month, Bustle reported.

TikTok has recently come under fire for national security concerns. National security experts have warned that TikTok, Huawei and other tech companies with ties to China can be a risk to the U.S. In response, President Donald Trump has claimed he intends to ban the app using economic powers or an executive order, CNN Business first reported.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, CNN reported. “I have that authority.”

TikTok has claimed that user data is not stored in China and the company would resist any attempts made to seize the data.

“TikTok US user data is stored in the US, with strict controls on employee access,” spokesperson Hilary McQuaide told CNN Business. “TikTok’s biggest investors come from the US. We are committed to protecting our users’ privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform.”