Trump Campaign Pressures Debate Commission To Host First Debate In September, Before Early Voting Starts

Rudy Giuliani and the Trump 2020 campaign urged the Commission on Presidential Debates to host the first 2020 debate in early September, before states commence early voting.

Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, sent a letter Wednesday asking for the date of the final debate to be changed from October 22 to early September if the Commission doesn’t approve the Trump campaign’s request to add a fourth debate to the schedule. Axios first reported on the request. (RELATED: ‘No Way’ — Top Republicans Kill Trump’s Hopes For A Delayed 2020 Election)

Giuliani wrote that by the first debate in late September is held, up to 8 million Americans in 16 different states might have already cast ballots in the election. He added that by the time of the vice presidential debate, currently scheduled for October 7, 20 million voters in 24 states could have already cast ballots.

Giuliani’s letter came just 2 days after new Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien publicly stated a desire to move up the debate schedule.

“We want more debates, we want debates starting sooner,” he stated during an interview on Fox News. “That’s a concern to me. I want to see President Trump on the debate stage against Joe Biden.”

Stepien accused the “liberal left” of finding excuses to keep Biden off the debate stage.

“We’re already seeing the liberal left, the liberal media trying to create trap doors for Joe Biden to escape his commitment and obligations to debate Donald Trump on a debate stage in front of the American people.”

He further stated during the same interview that he doesn’t pay attention to national and state polls showing Trump trailing Biden.

“I don’t get caught up in the daily horse race,” Stepien explained. “The pollsters got it wrong in 2016 from July through November of 2016. There were 226 national public polls. Clinton led in 213 of the 226.”

WATCH: