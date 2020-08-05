Politics

‘Hey, If I’m Wrong, I Will Lose An Election’: Trump Digs His Heels In On ‘Black Lives Matter,’ National Anthem Protests

President Donald Trump dug his heels in on the culture war during a Wednesday morning interview on Fox News, but he conceded that if he’s wrong, he’ll “lose an election.”

“When I see them kneeling, I just turn off the game,” he told the Fox & Friends crew when asked about NBA players protesting the National Anthem. “We need to stand up for our flag, We need to stand up for our country and stand up for our anthem, and a lot of people agree with me.”

“Hey, if I’m wrong, I will lose an election, and that’s OK with me,” he continued. “I will always stand for our country and flag. That’s what we are all about.

Earlier in the interview, Trump called Black Lives Matter a “marxist group.”

“Black Lives Matter, where did it start?” the president posed. “Marching down streets screaming, ‘pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon!’ They were talking about policemen.”

“All of a sudden this has taken on this air of great respectability,” he continued. “It’s a marxist group. It’s a marxist group that is not looking for good things for our country, and now I see these leagues all kneeling down, and, again, nobody has done more for the black community by far.”

During Daily Caller’s exclusive interview with Trump in the Oval Office, he wondered why he isn’t currently polling at “100 percent” with the black community. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says He ‘Should Be At 100 Percent’ Approval With Black Voters)

“The polling is very fake anyway when it comes to me,” he stated. “I don’t know what else I could do other than change the minds and the psychology of everybody in the world.