President Trump Will ‘Probably’ Delivery GOP Convention Speech From White House

President Donald Trump will “probably” deliver his speech accepting the GOP presidential nomination from the White House, Trump said Wednesday on Fox & Friends.

Trump clarified the plan is not set in stone, but said giving the speech from the White House is the most likely option. The announcement comes after a months-long debacle surrounding the 2020 RNC, in which Trump initially moved the event from North Carolina to Florida to avoid coronavirus restrictions, only to then cancel the Florida event.

On Fox, POTUS says he “will probably” do his RNC acceptance speech from 1600 Pennsylvania: “ We’re thinking about doing it from the White House…it’s easy & I think it’s a beautiful setting” @realDonaldTrump. But says not locked down. — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) August 5, 2020

The RNC will still take place in a smaller capacity in its originally planned location of Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be no crowds, however.

The Democratic Party chose a similar route by cancelling the rally aspect of its convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin due to coronavirus.

“Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement in late June. (RELATED: North Carolina Gov. Stands Ground, Says GOP Conditions For Convention Are ‘Very Unlikely’)

“That’s exactly what we’ve done with our convention. Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” Perez said.

The DNC even will run from August 17-20, and the RNC will run from August 24-27.