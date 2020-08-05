Here’s What You Missed During Tuesday’s Antifa Hearing

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz chaired a hearing Tuesday regarding antifa violence. Since the death of George Floyd on May 25, demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest police brutality, but many protests have evolved into violent riots.

“The fact is the people who took the street because their hearts cried out for justice,” Cruz said, “have become overshadowed by rioters and looters and those who cynically exploit the protests for their own evil ends.”

“Those rioters aren’t concerned about racial justice. Indeed, they’re willing to make a mockery of the peaceful protests to advance their violent objectives,” Cruz continued.

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo testified at the hearing.

“Antifa has mastered the art of making its violence appear innocuous,” Ngo said. “For example, projectiles that look like water balloons can be filled with chemicals, small slingshots can be used to project rocks, glass, ballbearings into police lines. Umbrellas can be fastened with discrete pocket knives. Powerful handheld lasers can cause serious damage to the eyes.”

Over the course of the entire hearing, which lasted about four hours, Ngo detailed more of antifa’s tactics, Cruz and Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono exchanged hostile comments and much more. (RELATED: ‘You’re Welcome To Say Something Negative About Antifa Right Now’: Ted Cruz Spars With Mazie Hirono At Senate Hearing)

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

City Of Dallas Drops Young Americans For Liberty Convention

Rep. Jodey Arrington Rips Jerry Nadler, Democratic Party Leadership On Portland Response

‘The Incentive Structure Is Set Up … To Delay Reopening’: Corey DeAngelis On Reopening Schools