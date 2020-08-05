Winnipeg Jets Player Tucker Poolman Takes A Puck To The Face, Leaves Blood All Over The Ice

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman suffered a scary moment during a Tuesday loss to the Calgary Flames.

During the second period of the game, Poolman took a puck to the face and the blood immediately started pouring.

He was assisted off of the ice and left a trail of blood all the way to the bench. Watch the scary moment below.

#GoJetsGo Tucker Poolman catches the puck in the face after going for this block. pic.twitter.com/CWtlMyHeRu — Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) August 4, 2020

That’s an incredibly scary moment. It was crystal clear from the moment he hit the deck that he was in major trouble.

Look at all the blood that was all over the ice! I’m not sure what else you would need to see in order to know that it’s not good to take a puck to the face.

The craziest thing is that Poolman eventually returned with a cage on his helmet. Yes, the guy took a puck to the face, and eventually returned sporting some new gear.

That’s the definition of being hockey tough.

Jets defender Tucker Poolman blocks a shot with the side of his head and exits with an injury, leaving a trail of blood in his wake. pic.twitter.com/aXyNwYyAjC — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) August 4, 2020

Props to him for being able to shake off a shot that would have put most of us in the hospital. They just don’t make guys like that in other sports.