Editorial

Winnipeg Jets Player Tucker Poolman Takes A Puck To The Face, Leaves Blood All Over The Ice

Tucker Poolman (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TheReplayGuy/status/1290797574920732672)

Tucker Poolman (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TheReplayGuy/status/1290797574920732672)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman suffered a scary moment during a Tuesday loss to the Calgary Flames.

During the second period of the game, Poolman took a puck to the face and the blood immediately started pouring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was assisted off of the ice and left a trail of blood all the way to the bench. Watch the scary moment below.

That’s an incredibly scary moment. It was crystal clear from the moment he hit the deck that he was in major trouble.

Look at all the blood that was all over the ice! I’m not sure what else you would need to see in order to know that it’s not good to take a puck to the face.

The craziest thing is that Poolman eventually returned with a cage on his helmet. Yes, the guy took a puck to the face, and eventually returned sporting some new gear.

That’s the definition of being hockey tough.

Props to him for being able to shake off a shot that would have put most of us in the hospital. They just don’t make guys like that in other sports.