RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin’s 2020 Football Schedule Is Incredibly Easy, There’s A Real Path To Going Undefeated

The Wisconsin Badgers caught a huge break with our 2020 football schedule.

The Big 10 officially released the 2020 slate of games Wednesday, and the league will play 10 games against conference opponents during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big Ten announced approved plans for the 2020 football season — including a 10-game Conference-only schedule — and released medical protocols for all sports. The Conference also provided an update on competition start dates for remaining fall sports: https://t.co/fv78YGRQ9g — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 5, 2020

The Badgers will play Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota, Maryland, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Rutgers.

That’s right, folks. The 10 teams listed above are our opponents this season!

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. I am grinning ear-to-ear! I couldn’t have asked for a better schedule.

When it was first reported that the B1G was going to a conference-only slate, I was nervous that we were about to draw Penn State, Ohio State or both.

After all, it would make sense for the conference to try to cram in as many great games as possible.

Well, that’s no longer a concern because we didn’t draw either of them! Outside of Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota, the Badgers might not have a game within single digits.

If the wheels completely fall off, which is unlikely with Paul Chryst running the show, this is a 7-3 season at worst! That’s at worst!

There’s a very realistic chance we will show up in December 10-0. Obviously, there’s a ton of work to do, but I am so juiced right now.

See you all September 4th! It’s going to be a lit time!