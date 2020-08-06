ACC Releases 2020 Football Schedule, Biggest Game Is Clemson Vs. Notre Dame Nov. 7

The ACC released the conference’s 2020 football schedule Thursday morning.

The schedule features a 10+1 format during the coronavirus pandemic with games starting Sept. 12. That means each team will play 10 conference games and one non-conference game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full schedule below.

Without a doubt, the biggest game on the 2020 ACC slate is Notre Dame vs. Clemson Nov. 7, and there’s no close second.

That’s head-and-shoulders the best game in the ACC this upcoming year. The Fighting Irish will be a top-10 team, and the Tigers will be heavy favorites to make the college football playoff.

The ACC is pretty weak outside of the Tigers over the past couple years, and Notre Dame is playing a conference schedule just this season because of coronavirus.

Now the Fighting Irish will have the chance to win the ACC and then bounce back to being an independent. That game is one that fans everywhere will have to circle.

Unfortunately, Notre Dame’s highly-anticipated game against Navy in Annapolis has been canceled. That’s obviously pretty crummy.

Watching the Fighting Irish travel to Annapolis would have been awesome, but it’s not happening thanks to coronavirus.

Overall, it’s a very solid schedule, and I can’t wait for the games to get underway!