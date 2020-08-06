Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian Gets A Raise To $2.5 Million Annually

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has earned himself a huge raise.

According to Matt Zenitz, Sarkisian’s new deal with the Crimson Tide pays him an annual salary of $2.5 million. He had previously been making $1.6 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sarkisian’s new salary would make him a top-60 paid head coach in all of college football based on the latest data from USA Today.

Below is a live look at Sarkisian after the ink dries on his new deal at Alabama.

I love reading about coaching contracts and seeing how much money some of these guys are making. It’s truly staggering.

Steve Sarkisian is an assistant coach and he’s better paid than most head football coaches at the college level.

When I say the SEC and Alabama do it big, you know I’m not kidding. For comparison, Sarkisian is paid more at Alabama than Herm Edwards is to be the head coach at Arizona State, according to USA Today.

He makes more money than several P5 coaches! It’s just mind-boggling.

Finally, Sarkisian deserves major props for how far he’s come since USC got rid of him. He had some struggles in life, but he’s flying high now. It won’t take long before he’s back as a head coach at the college level, if he wants to be.

Good for him. I hope he enjoys all of his new fat stacks of cash.