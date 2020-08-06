‘I Thought I Was Dying’: Alyssa Milano Says She ‘Had COVID-19’

Alyssa Milano revealed she “had COVID-19” and talked about how she thought she “was dying” when she contracted it earlier this year.

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks,” the 47-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a photo of her wearing some kind of mask for what looked like a breathing apparatus. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes ‘To Those Who Were Genuinely Hurt Or Offended’ By Blackface Sketch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Aug 5, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

“I had never been this kind of sick,” she added. “It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible.” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Tweets Photos Of VP Pence, Nazi SS Chief Himmler)

Milano continued, while sharing that she basically “had every Covid symptom” so she got tested twice, but both came back negative. It was then she decided to take a COVID-19 “antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE.”

But, after living with “lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise” for four months, Milano explained, she went and got another “antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab.”

“I am POSITIVE for [COVID] antibodies,” the actress went on. “I had Covid-19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying.”

She concluded her post by explaining that she would be “donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life” as she encouraged others to wash their hands, “wear a mask and social distance.”