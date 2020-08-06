Supermodel Bella Hadid Throws Up The Middle Finger To New York Cops Not Wearing Face Masks

Supermodel Bella Hadid shamed New York City cops for not wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hadid posted two photos to her Instagram stories of a group of cops not wearing masks, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

bella hadid shaming cops for not wearing masks ???????? pic.twitter.com/bfBBl8QJjH — charlie ☾ (@gothfishy) August 5, 2020

“U guys look goofy,” Hadid wrote on the first photo she shared on Instagram. “WEAR A MASK,” she added. The cops in the photo were more than six feet away from Hadid, but were not social distancing from each other.

“Hey @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….. :)” she wrote on another photo of herself showing the middle finger to the cops. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Rocks The Ralph Lauren Runway In A Red Leather Dress)

Hadid seems to be back in New York City after spending time during the coronavirus quarantine at her mom’s farm in Pennsylvania, Page Six reported.

The supermodel has been vocal about using her platform “for good” in a recent interview with Elle magazine.

“I have so much responsibility to use my platform for good, especially as I get older,” Hadid told the magazine. “I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you. I want them to know it’s okay to be empathetic and gentle, but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time.”