Bride’s Wedding Day Footage In Beirut Captures Moment Of Explosion

A bride in Beirut was outside a hotel taking pictures on her wedding day when the camera captured the moment of the explosion that killed 135 people and injured more than 5,000.

It all happened earlier this week when 29-year-old bride Israa Seblani was standing there in her wedding gown when the explosion in the Lebanese capital nearly knocked her over, per the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Lebanese Officials Ordered Under House Arrest During Investigation Of Port Explosion That Devastated Beirut)

WATCH:

Seblani, who is a doctor working in the United States, helped to check on the injured people nearby, before fleeing the area. (RELATED: Report: More Than 70 People Dead In Beirut, Over 3,700 Injured In Explosion)

The day after the explosion she and her husband Ahmad Subeih, 34, a businessperson in Beirut, talked about the experience and shared how thankful they were to be alive.

“I have been preparing for my big day for two weeks, and I was so happy like all other girls, ‘I am getting married,'” Seblani told Reuters. “My parents are going to be happy seeing me in a white dress, I will be looking like a princess.”

“What happened during the explosion here — there is no word to explain … I was shocked, I was wondering what happened, am I going to die?” she added. “How am I going to die?”

At one point, Subeih admitted they are “still in shock” after the blast.

“We started to walk around and it was extremely sad, it was not describable the devastation and the sound of the explosion,” Ahmad said. “We are still in shock … I have never heard anything similar to the sound of this explosion.”

“There is a lot of damage, many people were killed and wounded,” she added. But also if I want to look at us, myself, my husband, the photographer — how we escaped unharmed, I thank God for protecting us. This alone makes me feel optimistic and to keep the joy of the occasion that I came here to celebrate.”