BYU And Navy Will Play In Football September 7 In Annapolis

Air Force v Navy

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
BYU and Navy will play in football on Labor Day.

The two programs announced the game in Annapolis for fans Thursday, and this one should be an epic matchup. The move comes after mass cancelations in college football because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Navy was supposed to open against Notre Dame, but that game was canned.

I love this matchup. This is going to be a great game. After cancelations for both programs, they decided to come together in Annapolis to do battle.

I wonder how long this game has been in the works for. You’d have to imagine at least a few weeks.

The Notre Dame game seemed to be on life support since back in June, and it was officially canceled when the schedule was released Thursday.

Now, Navy and BYU are playing in early September in what should be one of the most fun games of Labor Day weekend through Monday.

Plus, it’s under the lights, which only makes it that much better.

 

Props to Navy and BYU for putting this game together for fans.