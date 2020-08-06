BYU And Navy Will Play In Football September 7 In Annapolis

BYU and Navy will play in football on Labor Day.

The two programs announced the game in Annapolis for fans Thursday, and this one should be an epic matchup. The move comes after mass cancelations in college football because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Navy was supposed to open against Notre Dame, but that game was canned.

I love this matchup. This is going to be a great game. After cancelations for both programs, they decided to come together in Annapolis to do battle.

I wonder how long this game has been in the works for. You’d have to imagine at least a few weeks.

BYU will open the 2020 season in a nationally featured game on ESPN against the Naval Academy on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 8pm EDT/6pm MDT.#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/ms13Dl70nc — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 6, 2020

The Notre Dame game seemed to be on life support since back in June, and it was officially canceled when the schedule was released Thursday.

Now, Navy and BYU are playing in early September in what should be one of the most fun games of Labor Day weekend through Monday.

Plus, it’s under the lights, which only makes it that much better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on Aug 3, 2020 at 6:16am PDT

Props to Navy and BYU for putting this game together for fans.