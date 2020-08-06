Cameron Diaz Talks About Why She Decided To Walk Away From Acting

Cameron Diaz revealed why she decided to walk away from acting and said that she has found “peace” after making the decision to stop making movies.

"It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there," the 47-year-old actress shared during her appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's "In goop Health: The Sessions." The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

WATCH:

"There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there," she added.

Diaz continued, explaining that ever since she made the decision to walk away from the spotlight she has found "peace."

“A peace in my soul because I finally was taking care of myself,” the superstar shared. “I had been going so hard for so long, working, making films, it’s such a grind. I didn’t make any space for my personal life.”

“And then I decided to … to stop making movies, and really focus on my personal life, my personal relationships with my family, my friends, and then Benji [Madden] and I met each other, and we got married pretty much immediately,” she added.

“The Mask” star recently made headlines with news that she and her husband Benji had welcomed a baby girl in to the world after tying the knot in 2015.