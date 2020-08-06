Report: 11-Year-Old Mauled By Brown Bears At Russian Zoo

An 11-year-old boy was reportedly mauled to death by two brown bears at a Russian zoo.

The boy, identified as Nikita, entered the bear enclosure in order to grab a picture with the two bears at a Sochi zoo in Russia, according to a report published Thursday by the Daily Mail.

The bear enclosure was unlocked and two girls watched the incident occur, per the report.

“He opened the gate, went in, wanting to take a picture,” one witness said, according to the Daily Mail. “He slapped the bears’ paws to show how cool he was.”

“They were tossing him around like a ball,” the resident added, per the outlet. “He was all broken.”

A staffer reportedly ended up shooting and killing the two bears. (RELATED: Siberian Tiger Mauls Zookeeper To Death Right In Front Of Visitors)

“It is so scary what has happened,” the boy’s great-aunt Evgenia Mikhailova told a local outlet, per the Daily Mail.

An investigation into the zoo owners was opened and the Mayor of Sochi, Alexey Kopaygorodsky, banned mini-zoos following the death of the boy, Daily Mail reported.

“All such mini-zoos, cages and aviaries must be closed,” Kopaygorodsky said, according to the outlet. “They cannot ensure the safety of our children.”