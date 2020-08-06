College Football Playoff Announcement Pushed To December 20

The College Football Playoff field announcement has been pushed back.

According to a release from the CFP committee, the announcement date for the four team field has been pushed back to December 20. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football Playoff (@cfbplayoff) on Aug 5, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

It had been slated for December 6, which is the day after conference title games would have finished. However, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the schedule into chaos, and tons of stuff has had to move.

Now, we’ll find out the four teams playing for the national title December 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ten (@bigten) on Aug 5, 2020 at 5:59am PDT

There’s two main observations here. First and foremost, the first round of playoff games is January 1.

There isn’t a whole lot of time between January 1 and December 20. Teams will have to be ready to go immediately. They have to train as if they’re in.

If they don’t and they get picked, then they’re going to have a very short runway to prepare for the biggest game of the year.

The time window is very small under the new schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football Playoff (@cfbplayoff) on Jan 20, 2020 at 10:31am PST

That leads me to my second point. This timeline makes me think that we’re not getting bowl games in 2020. At the very least, there’s going to be some chaos.

Let’s say there are six or seven teams that are really in the mix for the playoff. Only four get in. Now, the other ones have to find a bowl game, arrange travel plans and a practice schedule in less than two weeks.

I find it hard to believe that’s going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football Playoff (@cfbplayoff) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:52pm PST

The good news is the playoff is proceeding for sure at this point in time. The bad news is that I’m not sure how many other bowl games will. Welcome to sports during the coronavirus pandemic.