Dana White Says The UFC Will Return To Fight Island In ‘September Or October’

UFC president Dana White thinks fights will be back underway on Fight Island very soon.

White and the UFC created Fight Island in Abu Dhabi to host fights during the coronavirus pandemic, and the last event took place in the final week of July. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we have an idea of when more events will take place on Fight Island. White told TMZ that fighters will return for bouts in “September or October.” The UFC president also said he anticipates spending five weeks at Fight Island for the next trip.

You can watch him break down the situation below.

I think it’s safe to say that Fight Island has been a smashing success. Yes, we’re in a bit of a break now from the location, but it’s an epic place to hold fights.

Once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, I still hope that Fight Island sticks around. It’s in a foreign country, it’s a great venue and fans seem to love it.

At this point, why would you want to get rid of it?

Hopefully, we are back up and running by September or October at the absolute latest. Fans need something to cheer for, and Dana White has done an excellent job at bringing sports back.

When nobody thought he could do it, White had the UFC up and running before any other major sports league in America returned.

For that, he deserves to be applauded.

I can’t wait to see what we get next out of White and the UFC. Something tells me that we’re in for a great time!