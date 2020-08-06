David Fincher Says ‘Gone Girl’ Stopped Filming For 4 Days Because Ben Affleck Wouldn’t Wear A Yankees Hat

Ben Affleck apparently caused filming on “Gone Girl” to stop for four days over a hat.

According to commentary from director David Fincher, Affleck refused to wear a New York Yankees hat during a scene because he’s a rabid Red Sox fan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did Fincher respond? By halting production for four days so that they could find a solution. The star director referred to Affleck’s behavior as “unprofessional.”

You can listen to his comments below.

David Fincher ripping on Affleck for refusing to wear a Yankees hat in Gone Girl pic.twitter.com/Ig8yMWLDtk — 황제 라이언 Imperator Ryan (@TheChewDefense) August 5, 2020

Honestly, I respect the hell out of this move. I couldn’t respect it more if I tried. Look, sports allegiances aren’t to be messed with.

I don’t care if you’re being paid millions of dollars to star in a movie or not. I legit do not care. You never put on your rival’s colors.

The Yankees and Red Sox hate each other, and Affleck is a Boston guy. Under no circumstances is it acceptable to rep New York, even if it’s for a movie role.

You will never see me wearing gear from another B1G school. It’ll never happen. I’d rather be dead or poor than rich and wearing Ohio State or Minnesota gear.

These colors run deep, and if you don’t understand how that works, then you just don’t understand sports.

There are several things to pick at with Affleck. Refusing to wear a Yankees hat damn sure isn’t one of them.

It might be one of the coolest things he’s ever done. Also, if you haven’t seen “Gone Girl,” I suggest you do ASAP.

It’s a damn good movie and it’ll shake your world up in an unsettling way.

H/T: Barstool Sports